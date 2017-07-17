Kirk Cousins passes on long-term deal with Redskins

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 18: Kirk Cousins #12 of the Washington Redskins drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears during a preseason game at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Redskins 33-31. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) (Photo: Jonathan Daniel, 2012 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Washington Redskins tweeted Monday that they have not received an offer from Kirk Cousins’ agent this year, and since the two sides couldn't reach agreement on a long-term deal by the 4p.m. deadline, Cousins will receive the franchise tag. That guarantees him $24 million this year.

President Bruce Allen of the Redskins addressed the contract negotiations in a statement saying their goal was to sign Cousins to a long-term contract with a final goal of having him finish his career with the Redskins, according to the tweeted statement.

#Redskins President Bruce Allen addresses Kirk Cousins contract negotiations. pic.twitter.com/l4C7fNyYTz — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) July 17, 2017

The Redskins made Cousins an offer they stated was the highest fully guaranteed amount upon signing for a quarterback in NFL history at $53 million, and a guaranteed total of $72 million for injury. This deal would have made him the second highest-paid player by average per year in the NFL’s history, according to Allen.

“Kirk has made it clear that he prefers to play on a year-to-year basis. While we would have liked to work out a long-term contract before this season, we accept his decision,” Allen said.

The signal caller led the team to an NFC East title, post season action, and has been selected for the Pro Bowl. He started every game of the last two seasons. The team drafted Cousins in 2012.

© 2017 WUSA-TV