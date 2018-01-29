Jarren Jasper to receive heart transplant soon

Ivin Jasper greets his son, Jarren, prior to Navy's game against Air Force. Photo courtesy of Scott Strasemeier

(WUSA 9) - They say that "good things come to those who wait," and "patience is a virtue." While those sayings are cliche, they have also proven to be quite true for Jarren Jasper and his family.

According to a spokesman for Navy Athletics, Jarren, the son of offensive coordinator at the Naval Academy Ivin Jasper, is prepping for a long awaited heart transplant Monday night.

Terrific news from @NavyAthletics tonight! Football offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper’s son, Jarren, is currently being prepped for a long awaited heart transplant some time late tonight #JarrenStrong — Tom Hunsicker (@TomSportsWUSA9) January 30, 2018

Jasper was diagnosed with an irregular heart beat last summer while undergoing a routine physical before playing freshman football at Broadneck High School.

What followed was anything but routine.

While undergoing a procedure to fix the irregular heartbeat, a procedure his father went through when he was younger, Jarren's heart swelled. And then it stopped.

It didn't take long for it to become clear that Jarren needed a heart transplant.

Doctors placed a mechanical pump in his body that helps circulate blood through the body, while he waits for a new heart.

The 14-year old spent two months in the hospital, being released from the hospital in time to attend Navy's home game against Air Force.

That was October 7.

Fast forward to January 29, 2018, and it appears that the numerous prayers for Jasper and his family have finally been answered. Hopefully the transplant goes smoothly, and Jarren can begin the road to recovery.

