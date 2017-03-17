Verify: March Madness edition

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Homeowner unaccounted for after Rockville house explosion
-
1 person missing after Rockville house explosion
-
2 Rockville students arrested for rape of female student
-
Verify: Kissing bugs
-
Former police chief weighs in on AMBER Alert
-
A questionable sales tactic called spot delivery
-
D.C. councilmember parks in a crosswalk
-
Vasectomies peak during March Madness
-
WATCH: Ice smashes into car windshields
-
First Coast follow up: Homeless mother loses children
More Stories
-
UMD Women's basketball team advances in tournamentMar 18, 2017, 1:26 a.m.
-
‘Cowgirls of Color' bucks rodeo traditionsMar 17, 2017, 8:53 p.m.
-
Some showers this weekend but not a washoutFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.