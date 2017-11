SEC coaches pick South Carolina to win women's hoops title

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Kaela Davis (3) takes a selfie with guard Allisha Gray (10) after defeating the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs in the 2017 Women's Final Four championship. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Southeastern Conference women's basketball coaches have picked South Carolina to win its fifth straight league crown.

The coaches also voted Gamecocks forward A'ja Wilson most likely to win her third straight player of the year award.

The league announced the coaches' selections Wednesday.

Mississippi State was picked to finish second in the league.

The Bulldogs lost the SEC Tournament title game and the NCAA Tournament title game to South Carolina last season.

Missouri was voted to finish third, followed by Texas A&M, Tennessee, Kentucky and LSU.

Joining Wilson on the all-SEC first team were Victoria Vivians and Morgan William of Mississippi State, Raigyne Louis of LSU, Sophie Cunningham of Missouri, Khaalia Hillsman of Texas A&M and Jaime Nared and Mercdes Russell of Tennessee.

