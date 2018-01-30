Chiefs reportedly trading quarterback Alex Smith to Redskins

Quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass during the first quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff Game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on January 6, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo: Dilip Vishwanat, 2018 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly trading quarterback Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins, according to our editorial partners at the Washington Post.

The deal will be reportedly finalized on Wednesday.

The transaction will not be completed until the start of the NFL season on March 14.

According to the Washington Post, Kirk Cousins will become a free agent on March 14 unless he re-signs or the team uses the franchise tag on him.

RELATED: Kirk Cousins says he's committed to staying long term in DC

The #Redskins gave QB Alex Smith a 4-year extension worth $94M, source said. He gets a whopping $71M in guarantees (per @RapSheet) @wusa9 @WUSA9sports — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) January 31, 2018

The Kirk Cousins era is probably all but over. Smith and the team have agreed to a four-year contract extension, which will be around $23.5 million per year and $70 million in guarantees, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Adam Schefter first reported the story.

Cousins was looking for a long-term deal after being on the franchise tag the last two years. That's not going to happen anymore the way things are looking right now.

© 2018 WUSA-TV