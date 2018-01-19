Celebrities donated $20,000 to locally based non- profit

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has made an impact on a DC-based non-profit.

The Advancement Project is in the fight for civil rights and they received $20,000 to work toward social and racial justice.

About a year and a half ago Kaepernick pledged a million dollars to organizations doing work in the area of racial equality and social justice. Back then, he made a pledge to give $1 million dollars over a 10-month period to organizations that help communities of color and dismantle institutional racism.

"It's a national problem holding police accountable and getting reform that will protect communities," expressed Edward A Hailes Jr., Advancement Project's managing director.

The funding is part of Kaepernick's "10 K in 10 days" pledge. Actor Jesse Williams is a board member Jesse William for Advancement Project. He matched Kaepernick's $10,000 donation, making it $20,000.

"I find them to be a tremendous organization that is able to really undergo local movements around the country and put legal power behind it," said Williams.

"That money will help us to go into the local communities where we are already working. For example, in Richmond, Virginia and in Ferguson," said Hailes.

Those at the Advancement Project said they need money like this - but they also need people who are willing to be activists.

"If we do not address things like the school-to-prison pipeline. If we address educational inequities. If we don't address access to the ballot. Their voice and their position in our country will continue to slide," said Jeralyn Cave at the Advancement Project.

© 2018 WUSA-TV