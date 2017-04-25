Caps fans celebrate team from around the US

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Imagine growing up the fan of a favorite DC sports team only to move away, but your fandom doesn't stop.

Thanks to social media and the internet, far-flung fans are finding new ways to stay connected.

Some folks watched at a bar in New York.

"Pretty much everyone we watch with is a DC ex-pat or a friend of one,” Igor Smith said.

Smith, who grew up in Alexandria, watches the Caps with anywhere from 20 to 100 of his best friends as members of the "NYC Caps crew."

"If you switch teams you're doing something wrong in your life...you can't do that," Smith said.

The NYC Caps Crew has rocked the red for the last seven years - many times in the postseason - only to be disappointed when the Caps couldn't advance.

Last night as we celebrated @JustinWilliams I dropped my phone on my head. We all make sacrifices #BecauseItsTheCup. #MrGame5 pic.twitter.com/J5cUcq2Y4Q — NYC Caps Crew (@NYCCapsCrew) April 22, 2017

One of the “Caps Crew” regulars wasn't with her family at Kelly's bar. Fatou Bah, who grew up in the southwest, is on business in Las Vegas.

"I have so much [fear of missing out] like I'm excited they asked me to go on site for this event, but at this time? I miss my family," Bah said.

The events marketing manager started out a Redskins fans when her “Caps Crew” friends suggested she might like to follow a team that wins a little more.

Bah fell hard for Washington hockey and never misses an opportunity for a player photo op. She hopes there are plenty more opportunities for her and the “Caps Crew” to cheer on her team well into late May.

