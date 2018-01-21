Capitals grant wish for Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic child

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - Sunday afternoon the Washington Capitals granted the wish of 14-year-old William Cody.

Will’s wish was to become a Capitals player for the day and meet the team.

This was able to come true through Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic.

The Caps signed Will to a three-day contract, and announced him as a member of the starting lineup.

In 2016 Will was diagnosed with leukemia and is currently in the maintenance phase.

Through treatment, he has had 3 surgeries, ongoing chemotherapy, and has spent countless hours in the hospital.

Will tells WUSA9, "I was always in a good mood, watched the Capitals, had my dogs with me, and I had a lot of support from my friends and family and doctors."

"I had my dog Gabe for 6 years in the beginning, he would always sit with me.”

"He'd comfort me and make me feel better."

Capitals owner Ted Leonsis shared what it meant to the Capitals organization to help out young William.

It was a jam packed weekend for Will and his family.

It included signing the contract with team owner Ted Leonsis Friday, practicing with the team Saturday, and being announced in the starting line-up Sunday afternoon.

We are happy to say that Will is currently in remission, and all of us at WUSA9 Sports are sending thoughts and prayers to his family.

