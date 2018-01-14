Capitals Announcer unleashes the fury on weight loss journey

Washington Capitals arena announcer Wes Johnson in the box during a recent game. (Photo: courtesy Wes Johnson)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Capitals announcer Wes Johnson is known for his tag line, "unleash the fury," that he uses to hype up the crowd at Capital One Arena during hockey games.

Washington Capitals arena announcer Wes Johnson is known for his tag line, "unleash the fury." Here he is with actor Tom Green from a video that shows during Washington Capitals games. (Photo: courtesy Wes Johnson)

What you may not know is that he is a new man, or at least a new-looking man.

Johnson has dropped 114 pounds in the last year. He's changed his lifestyle and wants to keep changing.

The occasional movie actor and voiceover artist peaked at 360 pounds.

Washington Capitals arena announcer Wes Johnson is also a sometimes actor. Here he is with William Shatner. Johnson does a Shatner impression that many people describe as 'spot on.' (Photo: courtesy Wes Johnson)

He had gastric bypass surgery and now eats more modestly. He said losing the weight changes everything. "I have more energy, I have more drive, even when I'm announcing I have more edge, stamina... food is no longer the focus," Johnson said.

On food, Johnson added: "I can still look at it... it's food porn these days but I don't want to eat it I eat 2.5-3 oz of protein per meal, 3 times a day."

Johnson makes good food choices even when he's at work, sticking to protein and veggies in small portions. He went from a size 58 to 44 waist and says he's going to get even smaller. He says he wants to be around for his family.

Wes Johnson, Washington Capitals arena announcer has lost 114 pounds since January of 2017. He's proud of his weight loss journey saying he wants to be around for his family. (Photo: courtesy Wes Johnson)

