Capitals Announcer unleashes the fury on weight loss journey

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Capitals announcer Wes Johnson is known for his tag line, "unleash the fury," that he uses to hype up the crowd at Capital One Arena during hockey games.
What you may not know is that he is a new man, or at least a new-looking man.
Johnson has dropped 114 pounds in the last year. He's changed his lifestyle and wants to keep changing.
The occasional movie actor and voiceover artist peaked at 360 pounds.
He had gastric bypass surgery and now eats more modestly. He said losing the weight changes everything. "I have more energy, I have more drive, even when I'm announcing I have more edge, stamina... food is no longer the focus," Johnson said.
On food, Johnson added: "I can still look at it... it's food porn these days but I don't want to eat it I eat 2.5-3 oz of protein per meal, 3 times a day."
Johnson makes good food choices even when he's at work, sticking to protein and veggies in small portions. He went from a size 58 to 44 waist and says he's going to get even smaller. He says he wants to be around for his family.
© 2018 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs