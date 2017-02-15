Anthony McFarland picks University of Maryland

Dematha High School running back Anthony McFarland commits to the University of Maryland. (Photo: Diane Roberts)

WASHINGTON DC - National Signing Day 2017 is in the books for the most part. High school athletes across the country made their intentions known, some in unique ways.

At Dematha High School in Hyattsville, Md., a player used a clever social media campaign for his announcement.

Some heavy hitters from the NFL, including a hall-of-famer, weighed in on the decision.

Anthony McFarland teamed with Bleacher Report and took to Snapchat to tell his tale.

McFarland of Dematha High School is one of the top all purpose running backs in the country.

He was being recruited by Alabama, Miami and the University of Maryland.

"It was a stressful process figuring out between Miami and Maryland.. but I prayed every night, prayed to God to follow my gut feeling."

Famous University of Miami alumnus Ray Lewis and Clinton Portis were in his ear during his decision making process, but Anthony says they weren't trying to strong arm him to choose "the U".

"Before I knew I thought they were going to sell me on all Miami, but they were just talking about life things life decision."

His dad, Anthony McFarland, Sr., says it was a tough process, "lot going on stressful to try to keep things under control and bring perspective to it. it was tough."

In his Snapchat story last week, McFarland left school, took Metro to the airport and teased inquiring minds with boarding passes to Tuscaloosa and Miami.

In the end, the Terps were tops on his list.

"Everybody been watching me since I was young, can watch me down the street and watch me play ball and I know Maryland and academic support, they gonna take care of me."

Terps head football coach DJ Durkin says the fact McFarland garnered all this attention was especially surprising since he missed his entire senior year after breaking his leg in the pre-season. This fast as lightning running back says he won't miss a step when gets to Maryland.

(© 2017 WUSA)