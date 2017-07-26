Alternate channels for CBS Sports on July 30, 1-6 p.m.

WUSA9 (LOGO: WUSA)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming alert due to Nationals baseball.

On Sunday, July 30, WUSA9 will air the following on 9.1 from 1:30-6 p.m.:

1:30-4:30 p.m. MASN on WUSA9: Colorado Rockies @ Washington Nationals

4:30-6 p.m. RBC Canadian Open (JIP)

On Sunday, July 30, WUSA9 will air the following on 9.2 from 1-6 p.m.:

1-2 p.m. CBS Sports Special: America's Toughest Mudder South

2-3 p.m. PGA Of America Special: Road To The PGA Championship

3-6 p.m. RBC Canadian Open

9.2 Channel Numbers:

Over-the-air - 9.2 (BounceTV)

Comcast - 207

Cox - 807

FIOS - 459

RCN - 100

Antietam Cable - 179

(Hagerstown, MD)

Atlantic Broadband Cable - N/A

(Cumberland MD& Moorefield, WV)

Open Band Multi-Media - 380

(Landsdowne, VA)

Shentel Cable - 146

(Shenandoah, VA)

MetroCast Communications - N/A

(St. Mary's County, MD)

Anne Arundel Broadband - 163

(Anne Arundel County, MD)

Easton Utilities - N/A

(Easton, MD)

DISH - N/A

DirecTV - N/A

