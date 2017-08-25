Alternate channels for CBS Sports on August 27, 1-6 p.m.

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming alert due to Nationals baseball.
On Sunday, August 27, WUSA9 will air the following on 9.1 from 1:30-6 p.m.:
1:30-4:30 p.m. MASN on WUSA9: New York Mets @ Washington Nationals
4:30-6 p.m. The Northern Trust (JIP)
On Sunday, August 27, WUSA9 will air the following on 9.2 from 1-6 p.m.:
1-2 p.m. CBS Sports Special: Tough Mudder X
2-6 p.m. The Northern Trust
9.2 Channel Numbers:
Over-the-air - 9.2 (BounceTV)
Comcast - 207
Cox - 807
FIOS - 459
RCN - 100
Antietam Cable - 179
(Hagerstown, MD)
Atlantic Broadband Cable - N/A
(Cumberland MD& Moorefield, WV)
Open Band Multi-Media - 380
(Landsdowne, VA)
Shentel Cable - 146
(Shenandoah, VA)
MetroCast Communications - N/A
(St. Mary's County, MD)
Anne Arundel Broadband - 163
(Anne Arundel County, MD)
Easton Utilities - N/A
(Easton, MD)
DISH - N/A
DirecTV - N/A
