WUSA
Close

Alternate channels for CBS Sports on August 27, 1-6 p.m.

WUSA 6:24 PM. EDT August 25, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Programming alert due to Nationals baseball.

On Sunday, August 27, WUSA9 will air the following on 9.1 from 1:30-6 p.m.:

1:30-4:30 p.m.  MASN on WUSA9:  New York Mets @ Washington Nationals

4:30-6 p.m.  The Northern Trust (JIP)

On Sunday, August 27, WUSA9 will air the following on 9.2 from 1-6 p.m.:

1-2 p.m.  CBS Sports Special:  Tough Mudder X

2-6 p.m.  The Northern Trust

9.2 Channel Numbers:

Over-the-air - 9.2 (BounceTV)

Comcast - 207

Cox - 807

FIOS - 459

RCN - 100

Antietam Cable - 179
(Hagerstown, MD)

Atlantic Broadband Cable - N/A
(Cumberland MD& Moorefield, WV)

Open Band Multi-Media - 380
(Landsdowne, VA)

Shentel Cable - 146
(Shenandoah, VA)

MetroCast Communications - N/A
(St. Mary's County, MD)

Anne Arundel Broadband - 163
(Anne Arundel County, MD)

Easton Utilities - N/A
(Easton, MD)

DISH - N/A

DirecTV - N/A

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories