Close Aggie Quarterback Battle Remains a Mystery 2 weeks away from Texas A&M's season opener vs UCLA, the Aggies still haven't named a starting quarterback. Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:53 PM. EDT August 19, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST 2 weeks away from Texas A&M's season opener vs UCLA, the Aggies still haven't named a starting quarterback. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Man confesses to fatally stabbing sister, cousins in Md. VERIFY: Did Amazon sell fake solar eclipse glasses that weren't ISO approved? DIY eclipse viewer: 5 simple steps to safely watch the eclipse Activists replace confederate statues Are you one of those unlucky people who bought the fake solar eclipse glasses? 5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice 3 little girls murdered in Clinton home Officials hold news conference after 3 children found dead in Clinton, Md. Don't burn your retinas while looking at eclipse NAACP calls for removal of Confederate statues in Georgia More Stories Eclipse Day: Last-minute ideas Aug. 3, 2017, 2:36 p.m. 7 injured after crash involving Metrobus in DC Aug 20, 2017, 1:13 p.m. 'Armed and dangerous': Police search for suspect… Aug 20, 2017, 3:45 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs