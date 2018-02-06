32 Olympic security guards are quarantined after norovirus outbreak.

The Olympic rings are seen on the facade of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) building in Moscow on December 05, 2017. (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV, This content is subject to copyright.)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - On the heels of the norovirus scare that has left 32 people quarantined after being treated, the organizing committee for the Pyeongchang Olympics has called in military personnel due to concerns about the spread of the virus.

Organizers shared tips to help prevent the virus, which include washing hands with soap for more than 30 seconds, eating food that is thoroughly cooked and boiling water before drinking.

Like every major international event, there are always coughs and colds that spread around during the 17 days of the Games.

There will be stories of athletes battling illness and fatigue as you might expect with the travel and demands on their bodies.

But this is the first time the organizing committee has been faced with a public outbreak in recent Games.

As athletes continued to arrive in the Mountain and Coastal Clusters ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony, some were asked about any special measures they’re taking to stay healthy generally during cold and flu season.

Sasha Rearick, head coach of the U.S. men’s Alpine ski team, said frequent hand washing and taking vitamins are part of the usual plan for athletes.

“Here at the Games we don’t stay at the village; we stay at our own compound, where we have our own chefs cooking food,” Rearick added. “One part of that is to try to keep the home feeling. One of the things we do is cook American food that the guys like that’s also healthy. And then controlling our environment, where we try to minimize our exposure. Travel’s always a risky part; having more people around is risky so we try to avoid that. And really keeping that sense of family tight, where we’re taking care of each other.”

Added U.S. curler Matt Hamilton, “We’ve got a nutritionist plan that’s obviously pump the vitamin C and zinc. We have travel masks for when we’re on the plane for 14 hours in the recirculating air. There’s been a lot of coaching on what we should do to stay healthy.”

