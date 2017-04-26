10 best first round picks in Redskins history

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 29: Cornerback Darrell Green #28 of the Washington Redskins is introduced to the fans during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedEx Field on December 29, 2002 in Landover, Maryland. The Redskins defeated the Cowboys 20-14. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) (Photo: Doug Pensinger, 2002 Getty Images)

Before we look ahead with excitement on the 2017 NFL Draft, let's take a look back at the 10 best first round picks in Washington Redskins history.

10. Ryan Kerrigan

The first of two active Redskins players on this list, Ryan Kerrigan has been a centerpiece of the team's defense since he was selected with the 16th pick in the 2011 draft. Kerrigan is a consistent pass rusher who has made two Pro Bowls in his career.

9. Lavar Arrington

Selected 2nd overall in the 2000 draft, Lavar Arrington is perhaps most well known for his hit that ended the career of legendary Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman. Arrington played six seasons in Washington before leaving as a free agent to join the New York Giants. He would play one season there before an Achilles injury ended his career. Arrington was a three time Pro Bowl selection and three times made the NFL's second team All-Pro.

8. Trent Williams

The second of two active Redskins on this list, Trent Williams has become one of the best left tackles in the NFL since he was selected 4th overall in 2010. He's a five time Pro Bowler and has made both the NFL first and second team All-Pro.

7. Chris Samuels

For a team with a history of great offensive linemen, Chris Samuels remains one of the finest to ever put on the burgundy and gold. Selected immediately behind Lavar Arrington in the 2000 draft, Samuels anchored the Redskins offensive line from the left tackle position for 10 years. He was a six time Pro Bowl selection and All-Pro in 2001.

6. Sean Taylor

Before Sean Taylor's tragic death in 2007, he was on track to become one of the greatest safeties in NFL history. Drafted 5th overall in 2004, Taylor's brief career saw him become a first team All-Pro and Pro Bowl player and impacted many future NFL stars.

5. Charley Taylor (Not Pictured)

Charley Taylor was a unique talent, drafted 3rd overall in 1964. Primarily used as a wide receiver, Taylor also spent time at running back. Taylor was a key member of the 1972 Redskins team that lost in the Super Bowl to the Miami Dolphins, the only team in NFL history to go undefeated. Taylor was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984.

4. Champ Bailey

Champ Bailey only played five seasons of his 15 NFL seasons in Washington, but that shouldn't take away from how vital a draft pick Bailey was. By the time he was traded to Denver after the 2003 season, Bailey had established himself as one of the best, if not the best, shutdown cornerbacks in the NFL. At the end of his career, Bailey was a 12 time Pro Bowler and six time first team All-Pro.

3. Art Monk

The greatest wide receiver in Redskins history, Monk also goes down as one of the greatest in football history. Monk was selected 18th overall in the 1980 draft and went on to win three Super Bowls with the Redskins. For a period of time, Monk was the NFL's all-time leader in receptions. Monk was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998.

2. Sammy Baugh (Not Pictured)

Sammy Baugh was one of the NFL's first true star players, and he was a unique player, too. Baugh starred as a quarterback, cornerback and punter for the Redskins after being drafted 6th overall in 1937. Before making the Hall of Fame, Baugh was a two time NFL champion and six time All-Pro.

1. Darrell Green

A Pro Football Hall of Famer, Green was selected by the Redskins with the 28th pick in the 1983 draft. Known for his speed, Green would win two Super Bowls in his career while being named 1st team All-Pro on four occasions.

