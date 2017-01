WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Oscars’ best picture nominations were announced Tuesday morning. WUSA9’s Off Script with Bruce Johnson team hit the streets to find out which best picture nominees you've seen and which ones get your vote.

The Best Picture nominees are:

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

