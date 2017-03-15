Trump's 2005 tax returns: What we know and what's missing

MSNBC says it obtained two pages of President Trump's 2005 tax return from journalist David Cay Johnston. Washington Post reporter Drew Harwell shared his thoughts on the leak and the news revealed in Trump's tax return during 'Off Script with Bruce Johns

WUSA 8:05 PM. EDT March 15, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories