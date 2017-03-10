One positive and one negative about Trump's performance

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with US House Committee Chairmen about healthcare reform in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, March 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: SAUL LOEB, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - If you could name one positive and one negative thing about President Trump’s time in office so far, what would you say?

On the 50th day of his presidency, WUSA9’s Off Script with Bruce Johnson crew hit the streets to get reactions from people in the nation’s capital.

Some of the negatives we heard were defunding good programs, instilling fear in people, and creating a divisiveness between liberals and the far right.

However, one woman considered the divisiveness a positive element of Trump’s presidency.

“It has brought people together in a way that I’ve never seen in my adult life,” she said.

“We’ve elected an insane white supremacist to the office of the president,” one man said. When asked about what he sees as a positive in the presidency, “I appreciate his token words towards more infrastructure,” he added.

