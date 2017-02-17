One month in, how is Pres. Trump doing?

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on February 17, 2017 as he departs to attend the unveiling of the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner in North Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - On the heels of President Donald Trump's news conference Thursday, WUSA9’s Off Script with Bruce Johnson team hit the streets to hear your thoughts on how the president’s doing.

“He doesn’t know really what’s going on in the world, and he lies a lot,” said one man playing violin outside the Foggy Bottom Metro station in D.C.

“Seems like he’s doing pretty good. He’s making a lot of progress on just about everything. Seems to be pretty transparent on everything he’s telling everybody. So, I give him pretty high marks,” said another man.

RELATED: 'Chaos.' 'Mess.' 'Fake News.' 'Turmoil.' Trump lets loose at news conference

“I think for who he is and the experience he has he’s doing alright, but I think for what a president should be, he’s doing pretty poorly,” one woman added.

(© 2017 WUSA)