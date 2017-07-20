#OffScriptOn9: WUSA9's Glenn Brenner lost battle to same cancer McCain has

Glenn Brenner, the city's best-known TV sportscaster, was a colleague and friend here at Channel 9. He died in 1992 from the same cancer that Sen. McCain is battling now. He was only 44 years old.

WUSA 8:47 PM. EDT July 20, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories