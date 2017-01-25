OffScriptOn9: Reactions to Greenpeace protesters' 'Resist' sign

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Not far from the White House, Greenpeace protestors climbed a crane and hung a sign, encouraging people to "RESIST" Trump's agenda. People paused, looked up, and grabbed a photo or two before moving on. Police were content to play the waiting game. Protestors cannot stay up there forever.

