#OffScriptOn9: AG Jeff Sessions recuses himself, is that enough?
Washington Attorney and former prosecutor A. Scott Bolden, the Washington Examiner's Jason Russell, and VP at Common Cause Scott Swenson discuss Attorney General Jeff Sessions recusing himself from the Russian probe.
WUSA 7:25 PM. EST March 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Verify: Did top Democrats not stand for Navy SEAL widow?
-
Segregation wall in Arlington
-
Police searching for human remains in Fairfax Co.
-
Giraffe Birth Facts
-
Mom shares experience of gangs targeting her children
-
Denver Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe
-
Jewish refugees share their stories at White House
-
One person injured in Manassas house explosion
-
Trump: 'A new chapter of American Greatness is now beginning'
-
Local kid competes in Doodle 4 Google
More Stories
-
Teen dies after shooting in Oxon HillMar. 2, 2017, 3:49 p.m.
-
Attorney General Jeff Sessions steps aside from Russia probeMar. 2, 2017, 4:19 p.m.
-
Police still hunting Rt. 29 Stalker after 21 yearsMar. 2, 2017, 4:29 p.m.