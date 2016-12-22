Nourish Now serves up unused food to DC-area's hungry

Each year as much as 40% of all food in the U.S. goes uneaten, while more than 42 million people in America suffer daily from food insecurity. It was stats like those that inspired Montgomery Co. man Brett Meyers to launch Nourish Now.

WUSA 8:10 PM. EST December 22, 2016

