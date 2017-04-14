No prison time for Md. Marine whose friend grabbed his gun
A former Marine from Maryland convicted of a gun crime in New Jersey will not go to prison after all. Just before the close of business on Friday, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie commuted Hisashi Pompey's sentence. He was set to go to prison on Monday.
WUSA 7:19 PM. EDT April 14, 2017
