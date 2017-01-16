Md. Congressman Anthony Brown to skip inauguration

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Maryland Congressman Anthony Brown has joined the growing list of lawmakers who will skip out on Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“It was a difficult decision,” Rep. Brown, a Democrat, said during Off Script with Bruce Johnson on Monday.

Brown said he spent several weeks discussing the issue with his colleagues in Congress. The tipping point was Pres.-elect Trump’s tweet about Congressman John Lewis.

“He not only disrespected John Lewis the person and the Civil Rights hero and icon that he is, but he disrespected Congressman John Lewis, the office, and the people who he represents,” Rep. Brown said.

It all started this weekend when Rep. Lewis said he would skip Trump’s inauguration as an act of protest and that he did not see him as a “legitimate president.”

Hours later, the soon-to-be president tweeted Rep. Lewis “should spend more on fixing and helping his district… rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!”

Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

Rep. Brown said he doesn’t necessarily agree with everything his fellow congressman said, but Trump’s personal attack was out of line.

“I think Mr. Trump should have taken issue with what Congressman Lewis said and make the point why he believes it’s a legitimate election result,” Rep. Brown said.

After spending 30 years in the Army on active and reserve duty, Brown said he respects the office of the president.

“I do believe and I hope that President Trump will earn the respect of everyone who he serves and those who elected him.”

