Marcus Johnson performs Maxin' on 'Off Script with Bruce Johnson'
Jazz musician Marcus Johnson is well known in the DC area and around the country. He went on 'Off Script with Bruce Johnson' where he discussed his law degree, teaching side gig, and what inspired him to tickle the ivories. More about Marcus can be found
WUSA 8:30 PM. EDT November 02, 2017
