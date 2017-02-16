Impact of #DayWithoutImmigrants in DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - If you found your favorite restaurant was closed Thursday, it was probably due to a nationwide boycott that's being called "A Day Without Immigrants."



The demonstration is a response to President Donald Trump's rhetoric and immigration policies. It’s meant to show what America would look like without immigrants, legal or illegal, on the job.

Out of the 12 million illegal immigrants in the U.S., some 27,000 live in D.C. The majority of them have lived in our nation’s capital for more than five years.

According to the Migration Policy Institute, many of them work in the city’s food service industry.

