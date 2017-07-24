How to quit smoking to save your life

Quitting smoking - male hand crushing cigarette (Photo: Marc Bruxelle, Marc Bruxelle)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - In May, long-time NBC4 anchor Jim Vance told viewers he was undergoing treatment for cancer.

He confided to friends that it was stage four lung cancer.

Just two months after revealing his diagnosis, Jim died. He passed away Saturday morning at his home. He was 75.

RELATED: Remembering Jim Vance: 'He was his real self, all the time'

Jim smoked cigarettes for decades and tried to quit many times, including once when he convinced WUSA9’s Bruce Johnson to go with him to a hypnotist.

“Jim was responsible for my stopping smoking 27, 28 years ago,” Bruce said. “I went to see the hypnotist. I stopped smoking. Jim kept smoking. He never stopped until the end.”

“I’m sure he would want me to say to you and everybody out there who’s still smoking, stop.”

During “Off Script with Bruce Johnson,” Bruce paid tribute to his long-time friend and held a frank discussion about smoking and the grip it holds on so many Americans.

We asked people on Facebook to share advice and tips on how they quit smoking. You can see some of the responses below and all of the comments here.

The CDC also has a website offering tips from former smokers. You can visit the site here.

Also, 1-800-QUIT-NOW is a free resource for anyone who needs help to quit smoking. Coaches are available to talk with callers and they’ll also offer a plan to help smokers quit.

“Off Script with Bruce Johnson” airs weekdays at 7 p.m. on WUSA9. You can send Bruce your thoughts anytime by using the hashtag #OffScriptOn9.

© 2017 WUSA-TV