DC doctors help Haitian kids celebrate Christmas

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A team of D.C. doctors headed down to Haiti earlier this month.

They treated adults and children, many of whom battled cholera and malnutrition. In addition to medical aid, the group hosted a Christmas party that included a special guest— Santa.

In the wake of Hurricane Matthew, the regularly scheduled trip proved more challenging. Gangs are stripping the people of aid. Cholera is on the rise. The city’s already dubious infrastructure is damaged, making travel to receive aid and treatment difficult.

To learn how you can help, visit The Crudem Foundation’s website.