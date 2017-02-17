DC cab driver's random act of kindness spreads smiles

(Photo: Bruce Johnson)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Friday, Feb. 17 is Random Acts of Kindness Day. And WUSA9’s Bruce Johnson has a story that’s spreading smiles across the DMV.

He shared a photo and story on his Facebook page of John Taylor. He’s a cab driver in his 80s. He picked up Bruce in downtown D.C. Thursday afternoon.

Mr. Taylor said he’s been watching Bruce on Channel 9 since he first came to the District 40 years ago and refused to charge him for the fare.

“This trip is on me,” Mr. Taylor said.

When Bruce (unsuccessfully) insisted on paying for his ride, Mr. Taylor said he had already turned the meter off.

That act of kindness touched a lot of hearts in the D.C. area.

