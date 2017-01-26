Calif. news producer reveals she's undocumented

(Photo courtesy of America Arias) (Photo: Hughes, Mallory)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - America Arias is a news producer in Los Angeles, California. On Wednesday night, she revealed a secret: She is undocumented.

At just 9 years old, she was smuggled across the border and brought into the United States illegally. Read the full story in this post that she shared.

Arias is allowed to live in the U.S. under a program that delays action on deportation. It's a program President Donald Trump is expected to take action on in the next few weeks.

Watch the video above to hear her talk about her fears of deportation with Bruce Johnson.

Full disclosure: Arias was a college intern at WUSA9 in 2008.

(© 2017 WUSA)