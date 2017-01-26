Ben's Chili Bowl paints over Bill Cosby Mural

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The mural outside Ben's Chili Bowl U Street location is no more. It was wiped clean overnight on Wednesday.
The mural, which featured Bill Cosby, has been the subject of much debate since sex abuse allegations surfaced against the comedian.
Also gone: former President Barack Obama, Chuck Brown and Donnie Simpson.
Now the restaurant wants you to decide who should be included in a new mural.
Popular suggestions include Martin Luther King, Mohammad Ali and Marion Barry.
