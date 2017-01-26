WUSA
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Ben's Chili Bowl paints over Bill Cosby Mural

The restaurant wants you to help decide who will appear on the mural next.

Matt Yurus, WUSA 8:29 PM. EST January 26, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The mural outside Ben's Chili Bowl U Street location is no more. It was wiped clean overnight on Wednesday. 

The mural, which featured Bill Cosby, has been the subject of much debate since sex abuse allegations surfaced against the comedian.

Also gone: former President Barack Obama, Chuck Brown and Donnie Simpson.

Now the restaurant wants you to decide who should be included in a new mural.

Popular suggestions include Martin Luther King, Mohammad Ali and Marion Barry.

 

 

(© 2017 WUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories