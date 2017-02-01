OffScriptOn9: WUSA9 photojournalist overcomes 'Widow Maker' heart attack

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Young dad dies after tooth infection
-
16-year-old accused of killing mother
-
Father & son shot multiple times
-
Decoding your children's texting slang
-
Cash, cigs, lottery tickets stolen in Virginia store holdup
-
Siblings meet firefighter who saved them
-
How to get in touch with your representatives
-
Gorsuch could hear cases with local ties
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
3 family members found dead in home
More Stories
-
Escaped bobcat Ollie found on National Zoo propertyFeb. 1, 2017, 5:51 p.m.
-
Beating the Odds: 17 DC students receive full…Feb. 1, 2017, 6:26 p.m.
-
Some sun for Ground Hog DayFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.