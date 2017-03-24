#OffScriptOn9: What went wrong with the GOP's health care bill

House Republicans pulled the bill to repeal and replace Obamacare after failing to win enough votes for its passage. Ron Meyer, a journalist with Red Alert Politics and a GOP member of the Loudoun Co. Board of Supervisors breaks down what went wrong.

WUSA 8:18 PM. EDT March 24, 2017

