#OffScriptOn9: Viral dancing couple's sweet moment behind the scenes
Nick and Emma from Fredericksburg, Va. have gone viral for their dance moves at concerts. They joined 'Off Script with Bruce Johnson' to show off their moves, but they also shared a sweet moment before their interview.
WUSA 8:38 PM. EDT August 10, 2017
