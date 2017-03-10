#OffScriptOn9: Trump works to unite GOP behind new health care bill

President Trump said Obamacare was "meant to explode" in 2017. He is working to get all Republicans behind a GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. Neil Stanage, the White House columnist with The Hill, weighs in during Off Script with Bruce Johnson.

WUSA 7:28 PM. EST March 10, 2017

