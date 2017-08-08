#OffScriptOn9: Trump threatens 'fire and fury' against North Korea
President Trump said North Korea 'best not make any more threats to the United states' after new intelligence confirms the country has developed the ability to build a nuclear warhead small enough to fit on top of a missile. 'Off Script with Bruce Johnson
WUSA 7:43 PM. EDT August 08, 2017
