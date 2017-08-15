#OffScriptOn9: Trump doubles down on 'both sides' responsible for Charlottesville violence

President Trump doubled down on his original statement about the violence in Charlottesville, saying both sides are responsible for violence. A panel of journalists and a UVA alumna break down Trump's statements during 'Off Script with Bruce Johnson.'

WUSA 8:08 PM. EDT August 15, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories