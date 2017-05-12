#OffScriptOn9: Trump demands accuracy from media, but not White House
"Honesty is an unreasonable expectation."That's according to the President of the United States after the initial explanations from the White House about why the FBI Director was fired were proven to be untrue.
WUSA 7:38 PM. EDT May 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Amber Alert issued for Va. baby and mother
-
Bible verse on truck sparks outrage
-
Georgia couple adopts 7 siblings
-
Meeting litter of service puppies
-
Gruesome details emerge in slaying on teen
-
Group works to bail out moms for Mother's Day
-
The latest challenge in social media for parents
-
Women battalion chief on changing Fairfax Fire culture
-
Uber driver overhears passengers sex trafficking teen, calls cops
-
Woman pleads for return of her dog
More Stories
-
Teens arrested in noose incident at middle schoolMay 12, 2017, 6:26 p.m.
-
Heavy rain tonight into Saturday AMFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.
-
Man who killed 5 in crash skips sentencing dayMay 12, 2017, 2:50 p.m.