#OffScriptOn9: Trump backs down on border wall funding

The White House says before Pres. Trump hits Day 100 he will have signed 32 executive orders. The President also needs a budget deal with Congress to avoid a government shutdown. To that end, he's pulled his insistence on funding for a border wall.

WUSA 7:25 PM. EDT April 25, 2017

