#OffScriptOn9: Trump Administration blames Obama for Syrian chemical attack
Children are among the dead following a chemical attack on innocent civilians in Syria. Prof. Hrach Gregorian, the Director of the International Peace and Conflict Resolution Program at American University, weighs in during Off Script with Bruce Johnson.
WUSA 8:05 PM. EDT April 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WBIR Vault - One man finishes 2014 Barkley Marathons
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Giraffe Birth Facts
-
Digging deeper into Amber Alerts
-
Tuesday morning weather webcast
-
Georgetown basketball's future
-
Zookeepers: April close to giving birth
-
College students said pizza joint backed out on donation
-
Colorectal cancer cases rise in millennials
-
Will you marrow me?
More Stories
-
Suspect in NC-DC murder/kidnap says she's victim tooApr. 4, 2017, 6:31 p.m.
-
Grandfather fatally attacked in DC park called a man…Apr. 4, 2017, 6:12 p.m.
-
Severe weather possible ThursdayFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.