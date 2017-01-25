#OffScriptOn9: Time for Trump to give voice to the voiceless
Republican Robert Woodson is a conservative--a big supporter of President Trump. He wrote in the Wall Street Journal it's time for Mr. Trump to stop listening to the experts and deliver on his campaign promise to give voice to the voiceless.
WUSA 7:58 PM. EST January 25, 2017
