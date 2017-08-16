#OffScriptOn9: Thoughts from UVA student, alumna on Charlottesville violence

The violence in Charlottesville has sparked a lot of conversations on race, politics and history in America. It's also happening within the University of Virginia community. The 'Off Script with Bruce Johnson' team caught up with UVA student and alumna wh

WUSA 7:52 PM. EDT August 16, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories