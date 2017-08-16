#OffScriptOn9: Thoughts from UVA student, alumna on Charlottesville violence
The violence in Charlottesville has sparked a lot of conversations on race, politics and history in America. It's also happening within the University of Virginia community. The 'Off Script with Bruce Johnson' team caught up with UVA student and alumna wh
WUSA 7:52 PM. EDT August 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Calls for plain clothes police officers
-
Mother dies of protein overdose
-
Akron mom whips son inside Krispy Kreme
-
VERIFY: Did Amazon sell fake solar eclipse glasses that weren't ISO approved?
-
Rallies in support of Leesburg Confederate statue cancelled
-
Baltimore crews take down confederate monuments overnight
-
Confederate standoff in Southern Maryland
-
Holocaust survivor Alfred Munzer has powerful message for Trump
-
That 'free cruise' call could get you up to $900
-
Lincoln Memorial vandalized with red spray paint
More Stories
-
Emotions raw as black 'Lady Liberty' replaces Lee in…Aug 16, 2017, 4:12 p.m.
-
Teens plea to put guns down after friend is killed…Aug 16, 2017, 6:14 p.m.
-
Mourners gather to remember woman killed at Virginia rallyAug 16, 2017, 11:18 a.m.