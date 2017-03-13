#OffScriptOn9: The good and bad of the GOP healthcare bill
The Congressional Budget Office is out with its analysis of the Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. Stanley Collender, Executive Vice President at Qorvis Communications, weighs in during Off Script with Bruce Johnson.
WUSA 7:58 PM. EDT March 13, 2017
