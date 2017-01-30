#OffScriptOn9: Syrian, religious leaders 'concerned' about immigration order

Rizwan Jaka, Chairman of the ADAMS Center, Rabbi Sunny Schint-zer of the Bethesda Jewish Congregation, and Mister Shlo-mo Bolts of the Syrian American Council break down the impact of President Trump's immigration order and travel ban.

WUSA 8:04 PM. EST January 30, 2017

