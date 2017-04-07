OffScriptOn9: Syrian American on air strikes: 'It was very much needed'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Thursday's storm badly damages SE DC apartment building
-
Md. man charged with sexually assaulting toddlers
-
Man rescued after tree crushes homes
-
Rockville security leader accused of sex with student
-
Kennedy Center performer lost 10 family members in Syria attack
-
Pilot safely ejects from jet plane crash
-
Giraffe Birth Facts
-
President Trump speaks about attack on Syrian air base
-
Tornado confirmed on the National Mall
-
Fighter jet plane crash under investigation
More Stories
-
Tornado touches down on National MallApr. 7, 2017, 5:32 p.m.
-
#DearSyria blows up on social media after missile attacksApr. 7, 2017, 5:45 p.m.
-
Cold tonight, Nice Weekend On TapFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.