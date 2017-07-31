#OffScriptOn9: Scaramucci out after 10 days on the job
Just days after being named White House Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci is out. He lasted 10 days in the position. D.C. Congressmember Eleanor Holmes Norton weighed in during "Off Script with Bruce Johnson."
WUSA 7:37 PM. EDT July 31, 2017
