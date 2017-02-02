#OffScriptOn9: Saying goodbye to Bunce, WUSA9's service dog-in-training

WUSA9's service dog-in-training, Bunce, is leaving us-headed to his mission to serve a wounded warrior. On Monday, our colleague Andrea McCarren will bring him back to Warrior Canine Connection, where he'll ultimately be paired with a veteran.

WUSA 8:33 PM. EST February 02, 2017

