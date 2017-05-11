OffScriptOn9: Russians 'tricked' the White House?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Georgia couple adopts 7 siblings
-
Bible verse on truck sparks outrage
-
The latest challenge in social media for parents
-
Metro uses cardboard boxes to try to stop fare evasion
-
Nicole Mittendorff's mom wants firefighter 'culture' changed after reading letter
-
Woman lands job close to her heart as a car mechanic
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Bogus fundraiser uses Roosevelt High School name
-
Thursday morning weather webcast
-
A look inside the world of MS-13 gangs
More Stories
-
Teen to be tried as adult in gang-related murder…May 11, 2017, 3:17 p.m.
-
Cloudy, cool & damp through SaturdayFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.
-
Uber driver overhears passengers sex trafficking…May 11, 2017, 5:05 p.m.