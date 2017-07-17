#OffScriptOn9: Revisiting Melvin Lindsey, one of DC's great DJs
If you've been around D.C. for a long time then you know the song "The Image of You" by Scott Jarrett. Melvin Lindsey, one of this city's great DJ's introduced the song to us. Melvin worked at WHUR and later WKYS FM stations. Melvin passed away in March o
WUSA 8:33 PM. EDT July 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Dispatch: Boyfriend 1,000 miles away alerts police to Va. murder-suicide
-
Memorials grow as world learns of Justine Damond;s shooting death
-
Daughter kills mother then herself in Va.
-
Chipotle workers accused of racist comments during fundraiser
-
1 dead, 2 injured in Maryland car crash
-
Trump's golf habits cause Potomac River closures
-
New camera targets Outer Loop Beltway speeders
-
Social media helps identify burglary suspect
-
Mackinac Bridge underneath the northern lights
-
Kirk Cousins passes on long-term deal, collects $24M
More Stories
-
Arrest made in shooting of 1-year-old in DCJul 18, 2017, 9:52 a.m.
-
2 firefighters injured in row house fireJul 18, 2017, 8:54 a.m.
-
Body of man found in Centreville pondJul 18, 2017, 6:05 a.m.